The more the government gets involved, the more incentive schools have to raise prices: Kat Timpf

Kat Timpf discusses with the cohosts of "The Five" Friday how President Biden's student loan handout program should not be called cancelation but "stealing" that only incentivizes schools to continue raising tuition costs.

KAT TIMPF: It is completely wrong. I hate when it's called "forgiveness" or when it's called "cancellation" because it's not, it's stealing. If Biden wants forgiving student loans, he'd be paying for them himself, not forcing other people to, which, by the way, Congress is supposed to have the power of the purse, don't even know how he has the authority to do this. It's not fair to people who've paid theirs off or who, people like me. I wanted to go to Columbia Journalism School. It was my dream school. I knew I couldn't afford to pay back the loan. So instead I did internships and waitressed. And then a couple of really hard years. Even if I got money, you could never take back that week that I spent with scabies because I was living in squalor. And in terms of the future, it's not fair to future people either, because this is why the cost of education is so high. The more that the government gets involved here, the more incentive that these schools have to raise their prices.

