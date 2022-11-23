Jimmy Failla sounds off on Kamala Harris' trip: Fishermen in the Philippines 'are as confused as we are'

"Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla said on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that the Biden administration now appears to be giving VP Kamala Harris "pretend jobs." Failla reacted to new video of Harris greeting and thanking local fishermen during her visit to the Philippines, while the border crisis rages on in the U.S.

JIMMY FAILLA: I love that they give her pretend jobs. Anybody who has a child has been in this position before where it's like a busy day around the house, and you need the kids to get out of the way, so you say, ‘Lincoln, can you go get the monsters out of the washing machine?’ They're doing that with the vice president. ‘Kamala, can you get the monsters out of the fish hatchery?’ It's like, 'Oh, hello, everybody. I'm here looking for the monsters.' It's a pretend job … and they're as confused as we are. Who is this is random lady? We have a Walmart greeter here now on the dock just waving to us as we come in. It was bizarre.