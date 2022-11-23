Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Jimmy Failla sounds off on Kamala Harris' trip: Fishermen in the Philippines 'are as confused as we are'

Harris greets fishermen in the Philippines as US border crisis rages

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jimmy Failla rips KJP for shutting down reporter after fiery exchange over Fauci question Video

Jimmy Failla rips KJP for shutting down reporter after fiery exchange over Fauci question

'Fox Across America' host Jimmy Failla responds to Karine Jean--Pierre shutting down reporters for asking about the origins of COVID, Vogue's coverage of a Biden wedding and Kamala Harris' Taiwan visit.

"Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla said on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that the Biden administration now appears to be giving VP Kamala Harris "pretend jobs." Failla reacted to new video of Harris greeting and thanking local fishermen during her visit to the Philippines, while the border crisis rages on in the U.S. 

WHITE HOUSE SHUTS DOWN REPORTER'S FAUCI QUESTION ON COVID ORIGIN: ‘I’M DONE'

JIMMY FAILLA: I love that they give her pretend jobs. Anybody who has a child has been in this position before where it's like a busy day around the house, and you need the kids to get out of the way, so you say, ‘Lincoln, can you go get the monsters out of the washing machine?’ They're doing that with the vice president. ‘Kamala, can you get the monsters out of the fish hatchery?’ It's like, 'Oh, hello, everybody. I'm here looking for the monsters.' It's a pretend job … and they're as confused as we are. Who is this is random lady? We have a Walmart greeter here now on the dock just waving to us as we come in. It was bizarre.

Jesse Watters: Kamala Harris is a 'joyful warrior' on mission Video