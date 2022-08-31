Expand / Collapse search
Jimmy Failla: This is my only secret sauce in life

Failla talks maintaining a good attitude all the time

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Study finds that 2/3 of Americans live with a ‘seize the day’ attitude Video

Study finds that 2/3 of Americans live with a ‘seize the day’ attitude

Dana Perino discusses with ‘Gutfeld!’ guests how 2/3 of Americans live their live carpe diem and ‘seize the day’ according to a study.

Jimmy Failla discussed with Dana Perino and other "Gutfeld!" guests how he carried his positive attitude with him after the pandemic and talks the study showing that two-thirds of Americans are living with a "carpe diem" attitude.

JIMMY FAILLA: No, actually, no. I used to day drink more when I was younger, but my taxi passengers hated it. And now I definitely think I came into this with the same attitude. I come from a really fun family and I've always looked at life like we're all in the fun business to get seriously, to be serious for a second. If you die tomorrow, you're not going to wish you got on one more Twitter fight. You know, you just had a good time. Listen to a song you liked, the food you liked. So that's always been my mentality. And that's why I really didn't feel the journey from where I started to where I am, because I was too busy just enjoying like really when I was in a cab and getting cut off and shot at, I'd be like, Oh, I love this song. You know what I mean? And I'm not even kidding. Like, that's my only secret sauce in life, I tell you that all the time.

