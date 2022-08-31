Jimmy Failla: This is my only secret sauce in life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jimmy Failla discussed with Dana Perino and other "Gutfeld!" guests how he carried his positive attitude with him after the pandemic and talks the study showing that two-thirds of Americans are living with a "carpe diem" attitude.

JIMMY FAILLA: No, actually, no. I used to day drink more when I was younger, but my taxi passengers hated it. And now I definitely think I came into this with the same attitude. I come from a really fun family and I've always looked at life like we're all in the fun business to get seriously, to be serious for a second. If you die tomorrow, you're not going to wish you got on one more Twitter fight. You know, you just had a good time. Listen to a song you liked, the food you liked. So that's always been my mentality. And that's why I really didn't feel the journey from where I started to where I am, because I was too busy just enjoying like really when I was in a cab and getting cut off and shot at, I'd be like, Oh, I love this song. You know what I mean? And I'm not even kidding. Like, that's my only secret sauce in life, I tell you that all the time.

