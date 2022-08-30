Expand / Collapse search
Dana Perino: Djokovic is being 'punished unfairly'

'Gutfeld!' panelists discuss the disparity in how unvaccinated illegal immigrants and tennis star Novak Djokovic have been treated.

So, as you've probably heard, international tennis star Novak Djokovic has been banned from one of the most prestigious tournaments around. The US Open, which is underway in New York City. Why? Because he's famously not vaccinated against COVID-19.

GREG GUTFELD: THE MEDIA BURIES REAL STORIES AND AMPLIFIES FAKE ONES

He's won 21 Grand Slams. Or as Brian Stelter calls it, when he goes to Denny's, an appetizer. Djokovic took to Twitter, making the announcement and thanked his fans for their love and support. He says he'll keep a positive spirit and will wait for an opportunity to compete again, but with draconian COVID restrictions still in place. Who knows when that will happen? Make no mistake about it, Djokovic is being punished unfairly for taking a stand against a vaccine he believes isn't right for him, especially since he's a young world class athlete who's already beaten COVID and not an ailing president who coughs into his fist before he shakes hands with real people and goes.

