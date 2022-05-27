Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Midterm Elections
Published

Jimmy Failla hits back at AOC: Democrats want to run on this in midterms, not solve problems

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is facing backlash for tying the Texas school shooting to issues of patriarchy.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Failla: Democrats want to run on this mass shooting, not solve it Video

Failla: Democrats want to run on this mass shooting, not solve it

Fox News radio host Jimmy Failla argues Democrats are more concerned about the 2022 midterm elections than addressing the recent Texas school shooting.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘Fox Across America’ host Jimmy Failla slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for shifting focus to America's "patriarchal society" in the wake of the Texas school shooting. Failla said on "The Faulkner Focus" Friday that Democrats are looking to use the shooting as part of their political platform heading into the 2022 midterms rather than working to solve the problem. 

PENNSYLVANIA DEMOCRAT JOHN FETTERMAN USES TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING TO FUNDRAISE FOR SENATE CAMPAIGN

JIMMY FAILLA: They want to run on this in the midterms as opposed to solving it now. It is so spot on. But it's so true because it's so spot on with police reform. What do they do with police reform in the summer of 2020? They filibustered Tim Scott, using what they describe as a relic of the Jim Crow South to kick it down the curb post-election. What are they doing? They're passing a watered-down version of his bill. This very much reads that way. And that's my fear. My fear is that when you hear things like trans and non-binary and the patriarchy and everything in between, it sounds a lot like 2022 to me. More than it sounds like right now. Sounds like the midterms

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Failla: Beto should stick to losing elections Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.