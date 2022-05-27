Jimmy Failla hits back at AOC: Democrats want to run on this in midterms, not solve problems

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘Fox Across America’ host Jimmy Failla slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for shifting focus to America's "patriarchal society" in the wake of the Texas school shooting. Failla said on "The Faulkner Focus" Friday that Democrats are looking to use the shooting as part of their political platform heading into the 2022 midterms rather than working to solve the problem.

JIMMY FAILLA: They want to run on this in the midterms as opposed to solving it now. It is so spot on. But it's so true because it's so spot on with police reform. What do they do with police reform in the summer of 2020? They filibustered Tim Scott, using what they describe as a relic of the Jim Crow South to kick it down the curb post-election. What are they doing? They're passing a watered-down version of his bill. This very much reads that way. And that's my fear. My fear is that when you hear things like trans and non-binary and the patriarchy and everything in between, it sounds a lot like 2022 to me. More than it sounds like right now. Sounds like the midterms.

