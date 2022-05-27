AOC called out for divisive comments about patriarchy and masculinity after Texas school shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Rochester, New York police chief La'ron Singletary pushed back on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for her "characterizations and accusations" while law enforcement continues the investigation of the Uvalde school shooter. On "Fox & Friends First" Friday, Singletary urged politicians to find "viable solutions" instead of spreading divisive rhetoric. Ocasio-Cortez called out America's "patriarchal society" and masculinity "rooted in the subjugation of other people" on the day after the attack.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LAW ENFORCEMENT NOW ‘EXAMINING’ POLICE RESPONSE TO UVALDE ATTACK

LA'RON SINGLETARY: I watched that video over and over again, and I don't even think AOC knew what she was trying to say. I've worked 20 years in law enforcement and the investigation is not complete. And here she is making characterizations and accusations and tying them to a class in our society. It's the rhetoric from politicians like AOC that continue to divide this country. In fact, what she's saying is quite sexist and discriminatory. And politicians have a platform, and they have to use that platform, and they have to be careful how they use it. Last I checked, the motive of this shooting is still under investigation, meaning that we don't know why this murderer decided to go into a school and wreak havoc and kill kids. Let's call it what it is and deal with whatever it is when the investigation is complete. Instead of sitting down and having conversations to try to come up with viable solutions, what does she do? She takes to social media, improvises rhetoric that neither brings people together nor provides viable solutions.

