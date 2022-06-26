Jim Jordan says Supreme Court abortion decision is 'victory' over 'intimidation tactics of the left'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, argued that the Supreme Court's landmark decision to end the recognition of a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion is a "victory over the intimidation tactics of the left."

Speaking on "Sunday Morning Futures," Jordan added that the decision was a "huge victory for life."

The congressman made the argument one day after President Biden criticized the Supreme Court for its "terrible decisions" last week after it announced two historical rulings that overruled Roe v. Wade and expanded gun rights nationwide.

"I think the Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions," Biden said in response to a question from a reporter over whether the Supreme Court "is broken."

The high court came under severe backlash Friday following its landmark decision to remove 50 years of legal precedent established under Roe v. Wade by ending a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion – giving states the power to allow, limit or ban the practice altogether.

Jordan argued that the decision was "a win for the Constitution" and "for common sense" as well.

"God bless the Supreme Court, and God bless President Trump," he continued, noting that the decision would not have been possible had it not been for the former president putting "the right people" in the court.

Reacting to the decision on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers."

Democrats remain infuriated by McConnell’s 2016 blockade on President Obama’s attempt to nominate Merrick Garland for a seat on the Supreme Court, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Claiming concerns over appointing a Supreme Court justice during an election year the then-Senate Majority Leader kept the seat vacant until President Trump entered office.

Trump then appointed three justices empathetic to the Republican Party on the high court, including Justice Amy Comey Barrett who was appointed 8 days before the November 2020 election despite cries of hypocrisy from Democrats.

There are currently six justices appointed by Republican presidents, while just three justices were confirmed under Democratic presidents.

Jordan argued on Sunday that Democrats have showcased a "pattern."

Jordan said, "It started with the [Brett] Kavanaugh confirmation, all the crazy things they did," before pointing to the House Democrats, including House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler, who pushed for legislation to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court.

"It was the intimidation tactics they [Democrats] tried to use against Justice Thomas and his wife," Jordan argued. "Then it was the leak of the draft opinion."

"It was a hearing the judiciary committee had on the subject matter pending in front of the court on the abortion issue and then, of course, it was the assassination attempt on a sitting United States Supreme Court justice," Jordan continued.

"But none of that mattered. The court did the right thing and they said the Constitution means what it says and we got a victory for life," Jordan added.

Critics of the ruling, including Democratic leadership, however, evoked their ire on the Supreme Court, calling it "illegitimate" and accusing the high court of being partisan.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.


