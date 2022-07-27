Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HANNITY
Published

Jim Jordan slams Democrats for attempting to redefine definition of a 'recession'

'First, Democrats can't define what a woman is. Now, they can't define what a recession is,' says Jordan

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jim Jordan: Now they can't define what a 'recession' is Video

Jim Jordan: Now they can't define what a 'recession' is

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio and 'Committee to Unleash Prosperity' founder Steve Moore slam President Biden's economy and energy policies on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, took aim at the Democrats who are attempting to redefine the accepted definition of a "recession" under Joe Biden's economy on Tuesday's "Hannity."

JIM JORDAN: How fast it got this bad and all the ridiculous things that the Democrats say. You said it best. First, Democrats can't define what a woman is. Now, they can't define what a recession is. And here's the point, Sean. If it's not gonna to happen, why do you have to redefine it? If we're not really going to have a recession, why do you care about the definition or changing the accepted definition

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

But the American people get it. They know they have less gas in their car, less money in their wallet, less freedom. And that's why we've talked about this many times. That's why I think they're fixing to make a big change come this November.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

Hannity: Biden's economic optimism morphs into delusion Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.