Jim Jordan slams Democrats for attempting to redefine definition of a 'recession'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, took aim at the Democrats who are attempting to redefine the accepted definition of a "recession" under Joe Biden's economy on Tuesday's "Hannity."

JIM JORDAN: How fast it got this bad and all the ridiculous things that the Democrats say. You said it best. First, Democrats can't define what a woman is. Now, they can't define what a recession is. And here's the point, Sean. If it's not gonna to happen, why do you have to redefine it? If we're not really going to have a recession, why do you care about the definition or changing the accepted definition?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

…

But the American people get it. They know they have less gas in their car, less money in their wallet, less freedom. And that's why we've talked about this many times. That's why I think they're fixing to make a big change come this November.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: