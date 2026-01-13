Fairfax County library defends displaying Pride book in children's section after criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Fairfax County Public Library is defending its decision to display a controversial children’s Pride-themed book in its collections.

On Monday, the LibsOfTikTok X account posted a photo of the book, " Grandad's Pride ," by author Harry Woodgate, about a child, "Milly," and her granddad spearheading a Pride parade for their town.

The images shared by LibsOfTikTok show illustrations depicting sexually explicit Pride parade scenes, including men wearing bondage-style gear kissing.

The post reads, "INBOX: Fairfax County Regional Library (@fairfaxlibrary) in VA is displaying a book called ‘Grandad's Pride’ on the CHILDREN'S section. This book contains images of s*xually explicit Pride Parades, which feature men in bondage gear making out. Your tax dollars are being spent to groom and indoctrinate your children."

The book’s Amazon listing states it is intended for children ages 3 and up, with a grade level of preschool.

"When your Gramps and I were younger, we went to lots of Pride parades. We marched and sang and danced and made lots of new friends along the way," one page of the book reads.

"Can we go to Pride," she asks. "We could go in your camper van!"

"Oh, my partying days are over," the grandfather responds. "I’m far too old, and the city is far too busy."

But the child persists, and the pair decide to organize their own Pride parade in their village.

"Grandad is older, but surely he has plenty of partying in him yet," the book reads. "'Why don’t we celebrate Pride here instead?' I ask."

The book continues, "Grandad needs some persuading, but the next morning we suggest my idea in the village. Soon, it’s decided," the book reads, and the town works to put on their own Pride parade.

One illustration in the book shows a child holding a sign that reads, "trans kids are magic."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Fairfax County Public Library cited its "Board of Trustees Official Policy Manual," specifically Policy S , "Regarding the Recommendations about Current and Potential Library Materials."

The portion reads, "Fairfax County Public Library’s varied collection is available to all and represents a diversity of subjects and viewpoints. The library upholds the right of the individual to secure these resources, even though the content may be controversial, unorthodox, or unacceptable to some. The choice of library materials is an individual matter. Parents/guardians have the right to guide the reading, viewing, and listening of their children, but must recognize these rights in other parents/guardians."

