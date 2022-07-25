Jim Jordan rips Jan. 6 Committee for targeting Clarence Thomas' wife: 'Concerted effort to intimidate' SCOTUS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "The Faulkner Focus" on Monday that the January 6th Committee targeting Justice Clarence Thomas during the hearings is just part of their effort to "intimidate" the Supreme Court. Jordan responded to a Wall Street Journal op-ed arguing that issuing a subpoena to his wife Ginni Thomas would be "an attempt to damage the Justice, and it won’t help the committee’s cause."

LIZ CHENEY SUGGESTS JAN. 6 COMMITTEE WILL SUBPOENA GINNI THOMAS

JIM JORDAN: This is just a further part of their effort to intimidate the United States Supreme Court. It started with Schumer on the steps of the court a few years ago talking about Gorsuch and Kavanaugh and unleashing the whirlwind. It continued with Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, introducing legislation to add four associate justices to the United States Supreme Court to pack the court. And then they had hearings on Justice Thomas.

Now they're going after his wife. It also continued when they wouldn't provide protection for Justice's families, even though Justice Barrett's children's school and the place where they attend church was put online. And during that time, when Nancy Pelosi waited to pass that legislation that passed in the Senate unanimously, we had an assassination attempt on Justice Kavanaugh. So this is part of the left's concerted effort to intimidate the court. I think the country, again, understands this for what it is and is not for it, even though the left continues to push it.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:



