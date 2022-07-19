Activist group that offered bounties for Supreme Court justices' locations targets Congressional Baseball Game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An activist group that offered bounties for information on the location of Supreme Court justices after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade is calling for protesters to shut down the Congressional Baseball Game.

"We disrupted Brett Kavanaugh's steak dinner and we will disrupt the Congressional Baseball Game. The monsters tearing apart our country deserve no peace," ShutDown DC tweeted Monday.

"If 100s of us turn out to the Congressional Baseball Game this month and risk arrest, there's a real chance we could shut the whole thing down," the group added, directing supporters to sign up at the website for Now Or Never, an advocacy group demanding sweeping climate legislation which has already called for protesters to disrupt the Congressional Baseball Game scheduled on July 28.

ShutDown DC tweeted a message earlier this month offering to pay bounties of $50 per tip to Washington, D.C., area service workers who shared information on "confirmed sightings" of Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett or John Roberts. The group added that it would pay $200 if a justice was still at the location 30 minutes later.

Five of those six conservative justices ruled in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. All six of them agreed in the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization opinion published on June 24 that Mississippi can maintain its law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roberts dissented from overturning Roe but he voted in favor of upholding the Mississippi law.

The new tweet from ShutDown DC comes days after the five-year anniversary of the July 14, 2017, shooting at the Congressional Baseball Game in Alexandria, Virginia, carried out by a leftist activist.

Louisiana’s Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, who underwent surgery after being wounded in the ball field shootout along with a Capitol police officer, a congressional aide and a lobbyist, appeared on "Fox & Friends" on the anniversary last week demanding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats to stop blocking legislation to protect Supreme Court justices, legislation which passed unanimously in the Senate.

Protesters targeted the homes of several justices for weeks after Politico published a leaked draft opinion of the ruling overturning Roe v. Wade before the official decision was released.

Scalise especially ripped Pelosi for not bringing the bill to the House floor even after the alleged assassination attempt on Kavanaugh. A man from California upset over gun rights and abortion showed up to the justice’s home in Maryland with a gun, knives and burglary tools before calling 911 on himself.

More recently, Kavanaugh was eating at Morton’s The Steakhouse in the downtown Washington area earlier this month when pro-choice protesters received a tip and gathered in front of the restaurant.

Organizers called the restaurant manager, demanding the justice be thrown out. Kavanaugh reportedly ate a full meal -- but did not have dessert -- before exiting out of the back of the restaurant, and the steakhouse later issued a statement condemning the activists after Kavanaugh and other patrons "were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner."

"Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner," the steakhouse said. "There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency."

Of a slew of left-leaning politicians and commentators who dismissed the incident and concerns over the conservative justices’ safety amid increased intimidation tactics, "The View" hosts laughed at a tweet from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's husband Chasten mocking Kavanaugh. They also did not mention the alleged assassination attempt.

The Congressional Baseball Game has been an annual bipartisan event since 1909 where Democrat and Republican members of Congress play a ball game to raise money together for various D.C. charities.