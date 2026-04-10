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Hang Out With Sean Hannity

Jillian Michaels tells Hannity she is done with Democrats, says the left 'keeps eating its own'

Fitness icon says she's now labeled a 'bigot' and 'transphobe' despite her diverse background

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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'Eating its own': Jillian Michaels opens up on leaving the Democratic Party Video

'Eating its own': Jillian Michaels opens up on leaving the Democratic Party

Jillian Michaels airs out her exasperation with the left on 'Hang Out with Sean Hannity.'

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Fitness icon Jillian Michaels told Fox News’ Sean Hannity why she is officially done with the Democratic Party, claiming the left’s obsession with labels has led it to start "eating its own."

Michaels sat down on the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast to discuss how the attributes that used to make her desirable to the left have now led the party to label her a "bigot."

"I sit here, and I watch, and I think like, ‘Wow, it just keeps marching on. The left just keeps eating its own,’" Michaels said.

She explained that because of her diverse background—being part Jewish, part Arab, a gay woman, and the mother to a Black child—she once fit into the labels the Democratic Party championed. Now, after leaving California and speaking out on certain topics, she says their perception of her has changed.

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Jillian Michaels sits down with Fox News's Sean Hannity.

Jillian Michaels joins Sean Hannity to explain her decision to leave the Democratic Party, warning that the radical left has begun "eating its own." (Screenshot/"Hang Out with Sean Hannity")

"Now I'm just a bigot and a transphobe and a white nationalist," Michaels said of what she’s been called by members of the left.

Michaels argued the Democratic Party has become more liberal than she is and said she didn’t leave the party, it left her. She added it no longer represents the marginalized groups it claims to protect.

For Michaels, border security became a breaking point. She noted she used to work for the United Nations Refugee Agency and even adopted her child from Haiti, but explained that the open border situation made her concerned about national security.

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Jillian Michaels appears during BuzzFeed AM to DM interview.

Jillian Michaels visited BuzzFeed’s "AM to DM" during an appearance on Jan. 8, 2020, in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

She said while she’s always been "empathetic to people who deserve and want a better life," allowing so many unvetted individuals into the country puts a strain on infrastructure and can hurt legal immigration.

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"You end up getting to a place where you're forced with a decision where like, ‘No, just no. No more of this. Close the border,’" Michaels said.

She argued the party has stopped listening to some of the people it represents, including Iranians and Venezuelans who, she said, support actions taken by the Trump administration in their countries.

Fitness expert Jillian Michaels speaking at an event

Fitness expert Jillian Michaels called out The New York Times on Tuesday for accusing her and other pro-MAHA health influencers of radicalizing Americans against the healthcare industry. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

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"These clips of Venezuelans, Cubans, Iranians, literally saying to white, middle-aged liberals, ‘Stop doing what you are doing. You don't represent us. You don't represent what we want for Venezuela, Cuba and Iran,’" she said.

"And then immediately, those people no longer serve the agenda, and they purge those people. No matter the color of the skin, no matter how gay, no matter how marginalized," Michaels added.

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Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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