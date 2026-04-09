Fitness guru Jillian Michaels opens up about skipping school for Taco Bell runs during food addiction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fitness guru Jillian Michaels opened up about her prior food addiction on the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast, saying she continued to use food for comfort even while trying to lose weight.

"I will never forget it," Michaels said.

"I would skip school [and] go to the Taco Bell drive-thru. When I was even still taking the weight off, I would still utilize food for comfort."

In the episode, which dropped Thursday, Michaels described food as "probably the only addiction I’ve struggled with in my life."

DR OZ BLASTS 'WHITE FOODS' AS OBESITY DRIVERS AS FEDERAL DIETARY GUIDELINES CONTINUE TO MAKE WAVES

She even recalled her go-to Taco Bell order from that time.

"Two bean and cheese burritos with no onions and extra cheese, a Taco Supreme and a Diet Coke," Michaels said, laughing about the irony of the latter. She added that she still remembers it years later.

Michaels has been open about her journey to health and wellness in the past, frequently sharing how her early struggles with weight shaped her approach to fitness.

FDA BANS RED FOOD DYE DUE TO POTENTIAL CANCER RISK

She went on to become a household name as a trainer on NBC’s "The Biggest Loser," known for her tough approach that emphasized discipline and accountability.

She has since built a career around promoting disciplined exercise and nutrition through books, programs and media appearances and has been a proponent of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP