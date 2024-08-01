Jillian Michaels on her exodus from California: 'I know a f---ed up situation when I see one'

Fitness guru Jillian Michaels is being blunt about her exodus from California.

"I know a f---ed up situation when I see one. And it's a mess," Michaels told Fox News Digital in an interview.

Earlier this summer, Michaels went viral for comments she made on "The Sage Steele Show," declaring that California "got too crazy for me."

"I grew up here. I'm a woman. I'm a gay woman. My mom's a Jew. My dad's an Arab. I have a Black kid. And believe it or not, my son is half Latin, even though he doesn't look like it," Michaels said in June. "I hold a million cards in your game of woke victimology poker. And when I leave California, maybe you've lost your f---ing mind. Just maybe! Like when you have me running from home, maybe it's gone way too far."

"I get so riled up because I'm a Californian. I was born in this state. I'm a water baby. I love the ocean. I grew up in the ocean," Michaels told Fox News Digital. "So when I see my state in shambles, I'm pretty angry about it."

Leaving California was not something Michaels wanted to do. Her business partner urged her 10 years ago to leave over the Golden State's high taxes, telling her "you're insane" if she stayed. She didn't budge.

But progressive policies that have overtaken California have forced her hand.

"People love to say like, 'Oh, she's far right.' Based on what?" Michaels exclaimed. "If you think I'm far right because I want cop killers in jail, if you think that I'm far right because I don't want a 24-year-old male touching my 14-year-old son... If you think that I'm far right because I want PG&E [Pacific Gas & Electric Company] held accountable for the fire that burned down my home, I guess I'm far right! You got me!"

Michaels, who now lives in Miami, cited California's years-long drought and her belief that politicians are in debt to "Big Ag," namely the corporate overlords who run the almond farms that consume the state's dire supply of water.

She also pointed to California's seemingly endless homeless crisis.

"The people are not getting the help they need! It's a disaster!" Michaels said. "What happened to helping the most vulnerable in the community? ‘Oh, leave on the street, go with God… All these horrible things will happen to you and you have no care.' And generally they're addicts and need care, or they have mental illness and they need care. It's just a mess."