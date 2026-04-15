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JFK's grandson accuses 'Love Story' series of taking advantage of his family

Schlossberg makes comments in new interview amid New York congressional campaign

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Jack Schlossberg says 'Love Story' series took advantage of his family Video

Jack Schlossberg says 'Love Story' series took advantage of his family

Jack Schlossberg said the "Love Story" series about his uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. sensationalized his family and overlooked their public service. He said the portrayal was "fiction" and did not reflect the seriousness of his uncle’s life and legacy.

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President John F. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, said during a Wednesday interview that the television series "Love Story," created about his uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, "takes advantage" of his family and raises concerns about how their legacy is portrayed.

"I struggle to find a universe where someone taking advantage of my family is helping me," Schlossberg said on "Next Question with Katie Couric" when asked whether the show’s popularity could indirectly benefit his public profile.

Schlossberg, who is running for Congress in New York as a Democrat, has been publicly critical of the Ryan Murphy-produced series, arguing that it emphasizes dramatization over the historical and public service aspects of his family's legacy. 

During the interview, Schlossberg clarified that his criticism was not directed at viewers but at the framing of the series itself.

ACTRESS RESPONDS TO DARYL HANNAH'S SCATHING CRITICISM OF HER PORTRAYAL IN JFK JR. SERIES, 'LOVE STORY'

Paul Anthony Kelly standing on red carpet at FX Love Story premiere in New York City

Paul Anthony Kelly at FX's "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette" Red Carpet Premiere held at Carnegie Hall on Feb. 3, 2026, in New York, New York.  (Adela Loconte/Variety via Getty Images)

"I want to be clear that no problem with anyone who liked the show or watched it," Schlossberg said. "My issue is ... to fictionalize and to sensationalize his romantic life without giving any credence to the serious things that he did."

He pointed to his uncle's professional background, including his work in public service and the legal field, as elements he believes were underrepresented.

"He was a smart, attractive person who cared about politics," Schlossberg said. "He was a very serious person."

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Jack Schlossberg speaking to New York State Nurses Association members outside Mount Sinai West

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former President John. F Kennedy, who is currently running for Congress, speaks to members of the New York State Nurses Association before joining the picket line in support of nurses on strike outside Mount Sinai West on Jan. 12, 2026, in New York City. (Edna Leshowitz/Getty Images)

Schlossberg addressed portrayals of other family members, noting that some depictions did not align with his experience.

"They had my dad dressed up in some plaid outfit. My dad’s the most stylish guy I’ve ever met," he said. "People keep in mind it might be entertaining, but it’s fiction."

Despite his criticism, Schlossberg acknowledged that the series has introduced younger audiences to his family’s history, though he remained skeptical about its broader impact.

"As your questions indicate, it’s a mixed bag," he said. "But I’m really proud of the person and family that I come from."

"My family, we’re not just celebrities, we’re not just icons. These are public servants," Schlossberg said. "We don’t have a royal family in this country."

DARYL HANNAH SLAMS JFK JR DRAMA 'LOVE STORY' FOR 'FALSE' PORTRAYAL OF TUMULTUOUS RELATIONSHIP

Jack Schlossberg taking a selfie with a New York State Nurses Association member outside Mount Sinai West

Schlossberg poses for a selfie with a member of the New York State Nurses Association after joining the picket line in support of nurses on strike outside Mount Sinai West on Jan. 12, 2026, in New York City. (Edna Leshowitz/Getty Images)

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Schlossberg connected his critique to a broader argument about how public figures are remembered, particularly those who held elected office or contributed to political life.

"Our family’s legacy is of public servants and standing up for people who have been marginalized," he said.

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"It’s easy to remember, very glamorous people as just celebrities like people today," Schlossberg said. "But they were public servants who were duly elected."

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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