Trump ‘flipped the script,’ poached young voters from ‘anti-everything’ Democrats, Kennedy heir declares

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Democratic congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of the late former President John F. Kennedy, admitted in an interview Thursday that President Donald Trump "flipped the script" on Democrats in being able to reach young voters.

"I disagree with President Trump a lot," Schlossberg told Fortune, but conceded that the president gets people "fired up" about politics.

Schlossberg is running for Congress in New York's 12th Congressional District to replace retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler.

The Kennedy heir said Trump "poached" young men from the Democratic Party.

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"I think that they’re not stupid, those young men, and I give President Trump a lot of credit for being able to influence new meeting environments and make politics accessible," he told Fortune.

Schlossberg also shared he went to Wilmington to help the Biden campaign with its social media and was repeatedly told "no."

"Anyway, long story short, I quit the campaign because I thought if I don’t do this my way, I’m not going to be able to live with myself," he said. "A month later, I got a call from the campaign being like, ‘Hey, can you come back and make videos for us?'"

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Former President Joe Biden's office did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Schlossberg admitted at Fortune's CEO Initiative dinner that the GOP had embraced "modernity," according to the magazine.

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"The Republican Party has embraced modernity in a way that the Democratic Party used to own," he said. "Whether it’s space, whether it’s the AI race, crypto, investing in new technologies — the Democratic Party has been way anti-everything, and anti-business in particular. Anti-modernity. Trump has flipped the script."

JFK's grandson, known for his at-times bizarre use of social media, recently defended targeting Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha, in a post in which he superimposed his face on one of Vance's children.

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"I think what's crossing a line is the propaganda that we see issued every single day by the White House and Vance," Schlossberg told CBS in an interview in early March. "So, what are we going to do, hold back? Hold back on our sense of humor and not tease them, make fun of them back?"

He added, "First of all, I don't think anyone was seriously thinking that I meant that we did actually have a love child! You can point at anything I posted. I will point you back at a president who shares pictures of himself bombing U.S. citizens with fecal matter. This is a new era we're living in."