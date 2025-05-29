Jewish students walk out after MIT commencement speaker accuses university of aiding Israel's 'genocide'

A commencement speaker accused the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) of being part of wiping "Palestine from the face of the Earth" Thursday, leading multiple students to walk out.

Megha M. Vemuri, MIT's class of 2025 president, praised her classmates for protesting against Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks and the ensuing Gaza War.

"Last spring, MIT's undergraduate body and graduate student union voted overwhelmingly to cut ties with the genocidal Israeli military. You called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. And you stood in solidarity with the pro-Palestinian activists on campus. You faced threats, intimidation and suppression coming from all directions, especially your own university officials," Vemuri said.

Her comments drew a mix of boos and cheers, according to video obtained by Fox News Digital. One of the attendants, waving what appeared to be a Palestinian flag, scuffled with security. Some students walked out as Vemuri spoke. Others in the crowd shouted, "Shame."

"But you prevailed because the MIT community that I know would never tolerate a genocide. Right now, while we prepare to graduate and move forward with our lives, there are no universities left in Gaza," Vemuri continued.

She went on to say, "We are watching Israel try to wipe Palestine off the face of the earth. And it is a shame that MIT is a part of it."

Jewish and Israeli students walked out and some in the crowd protested as Vemuri accused the university of being "directly complicit in the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people."

"The Israeli occupation forces are the only foreign military that MIT has research ties with. This means that Israel's assault on the Palestinian people is not only aided and abetted by our country, but our school. As scientists, engineers, academics, and leaders, we have a commitment to support life. Support aid efforts and call for an arms embargo and keep demanding now as alumni that MIT cuts the ties," she said.

One graduating Israeli student, who wished to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital, "All of our families came from far to see the ceremony and were extremely disappointed. All the Jewish families, not only the Israelis, stepped out and left the ceremony. MIT administration approved and supported that."

After Vemuri gave her speech at Thursday's commencement event, she was told she would not be allowed at Friday's undergraduate ceremony.

"With regard to MIT’s Commencement 2025 activities, the speech delivered by a graduating senior at Thursday’s OneMIT Commencement Ceremony was not the one that was provided by the speaker in advance. While that individual had a scheduled role at today’s Undergraduate Degree Ceremony, she was notified that she would not be permitted at today’s events," an MIT spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"MIT supports free expression but stands by its decision, which was in response to the individual deliberately and repeatedly misleading Commencement organizers and leading a protest from the stage, disrupting an important Institute ceremony."

College campuses across the U.S. have been rocked with protests amid the Gaza war. MIT was among a plethora of campuses where antisemitic agitators delivered incendiary speeches and faced off with police.

Not too far from MIT, Harvard is facing serious pressure from the Trump administration over allegedly harboring "pro-terrorist" conduct on campus, losing millions in federal funding.