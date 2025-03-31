Columbia grads shred diplomas over Mahmoud Khalil arrest: 'We are enraged'

Columbia University students and graduates gathered over the weekend to protest the school's recent acquiescence to the Trump administration's demands to combat antisemitism at the school, and the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian ringleader on campus.

During the protests, several graduate students from the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) shredded their own diplomas.

"SIPA and Columbia are working against the incredible efforts their students are making to envision a world where Palestinians can enjoy their full human, civil and national rights," one of the protesters said before tearing her diploma in half. "SIPA is not proud, we are enraged. We will continue to rage at this institution until Mahmoud Khalil is free."

Another protester announced that she was "renouncing" her degree, before destroying her diploma.

Several other protesters spoke briefly before following suit.

"Free, free Palestine," chants echoed during the protest.

The rally took place during Columbia's Alumni Day celebration on Saturday.

Khalil was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in early March as part of a new effort by the Trump administration to revoke the green cards of Hamas sympathizers.

The Department of Homeland Security said that Khalil "led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization."

According to his LinkedIn, Khalil studied at Lebanese American University in Beirut before starting his master’s degree at Columbia in public administration in January 2023.

The Trump administration recently pulled $400 million in funding, citing the school's failure to control pro-Palestinian violence on campus. The school also agreed to a Trump administration demand that student protesters be barred from disguising their faces with masks and other coverings.

Katrina Armstrong, Columbia's interim president, abandoned her post Friday amid the unrest.

"Dr. Armstrong accepted the role of interim president at a time of great uncertainty for the University and worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our community," David J. Greenwald, chair of the board of trustees, said in a news release late Friday. "Katrina has always given her heart and soul to Columbia. We appreciate her service and look forward to her continued contributions to the University."

Khalil is now fighting deportation in court.

