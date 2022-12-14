Biden roasted for sending South Africa $8 billion to shut down coal plants: ‘Weapon grade lunacy’

President Biden proclaimed Wednesday that the United States and other G-7 countries will donate billions to get South Africa off coal and on renewables, to the chagrin of many on Twitter.

"Today’s announcement joined a portfolio of Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment projects already underway in Africa," Biden declared at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, "Including mobilizing $8 billion in public and private finance to help South Africa replace coal-fired power plants with renewable energy sources."

Biden also said money would be spent helping "develop cutting edge energy solutions like clean hydrogen, a deal worth $2 billion to build solar energy projects in Angola, $600 million high-speed communications cables that will connect Southeast Asia to Europe via Egypt and the Horn of Africa and help bring high-speed internet connectivity to countries all along the way."

WAR ON COAL: BIDEN'S POLICIES PUT AMERICANS AT RISK FOR LONG BLACKOUTS, WEST VIRGINIA COAL REP SAYS

Commentators across Twitter expressed outrage about the energy funding to South Africa.

Sky News host Rita Panahi slammed the announcement as "Weapon[s] grade lunacy," and wrote, "As if South Africans haven’t suffered enough with unreliable energy."

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio., wrote, "Just like student debt transfers, Joe Biden doesn’t have the authority to deliver on his foolish promise. He also doesn’t have a clue… #FireJoeBiden."

Political commentator Ian Miles Cheong tweeted sarcastically, "Print more money."

The account representing the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire suggested spreading misery is merely modern U.S. policy.

AOC CLIMATE CHANGE DOCUMENTARY EARNS ONLY $80 PER THEATER DESPITE RAVE CRITIC REVIEWS

"Terrorizing Americans isn't enough for them," it wrote. "They have to ruin the lives of people in other countries as well with the money they steal from us."

Journalist Luke Rudkowski asked, "How much are we going to be paying China? And there’s only so much money you can print…."

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton tweeted a laconic, "What a racket..."

Tech journalist Doriano Paisano Carta said the money could be better spent at home.

"This grift will never end folks. Never. I rather our tax dollars help other Americans. I pledge universal healthcare for all and UBI. Also fix infrastructure. Sensitivity training for all cops," he wrote. "We can do all this and more with the billions we’ve [been] tossing around overseas."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

News Cycle Media's Jon Nicosia simply tweeted a series of clown emojis in response.