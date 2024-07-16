JESSE WATTERS: Trump looked matured, battle-scarred and humbled last night

JESSE WATTERS: Last night, Trump was visibly changed and it wasn't just the bandage on his ear. He looked genuinely emotional, vulnerable in a way I've never seen him before. Matured, battle-scarred, humbled and at one with his destiny. And although the party is completely unified, there's one burning question on all of our minds. Did Biden's Secret Service almost get Trump killed? All evidence points to yes. We're told tonight that U.S. authorities had intel of an Iranian plot to assassinate Trump. CNN reports that Secret Service knew it and beefed up security ahead of his Saturday rally. If you believe this report, that means the security Trump had on Saturday was beefed up. Impossible.

SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR: TRUMP RALLY SHOOTER WAS IDENTIFIED AS ‘POTENTIAL PERSON OF SUSPICION’

Credible reports say Trump's security detail was starved of manpower. Agents were reportedly diverted to a hastily arranged small Jill Biden event in Pittsburgh at the same exact time as Trump's rally. And Kamala happened to be in Pennsylvania that day, too. The Secret Service denies resources were diverted, but reports say they were stretched so thin they only had two counter-snipers for the rally, two. And they had to farm out the rest of the protection to local stringers. The Secret Service director, Cheadle, said the assassin's rooftop was a vulnerability, but they decided to place counter-snipers inside the building instead.

We have American snipers shooting from caves, cliffs, mountaintops but they can't handle a slipped roof? She put counter-snipers behind Trump on a roof that was even more sloped. Look at that. The sloped roof excuse is a hoax.

What good are counter-snipers inside a building if they can't see an assassin scale the building? The roof wasn't too dangerous for the assassin. He didn't slide off, he got eight shots off. CNN reports they didn't even have drones in the sky.