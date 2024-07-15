Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Building Trump shooter used to fire shots at president was responsibility of local police: source

Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots at Trump from roof of nearby building

By Jake Gibson , David Spunt , Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Concerns with rally safety preparedness following Trump assassination attempt Video

Concerns with rally safety preparedness following Trump assassination attempt

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, on Secret Service planning to brief lawmakers on the security failures at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

Local law enforcement had responsibility for the building where Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots at former President Trump on Saturday, Fox News has learned.

The building Crooks fired from was a "rally point" for one of the local counter sniper teams, according to a federal law enforcement official familiar with the security plans. 

The source also said that a team was actually stationed in, or near, the building. There were four counter sniper teams at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, including two from the Secret Service and two from local law enforcement.

The source also added that the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that one officer climbed up onto the roof, saw Crooks armed with a rifle and retreated. Soon after that, Crooks began to fire, according to the source. Moments later, a Secret Service counter sniper fired on, and killed, Crooks.

LIVE UPDATES: TRUMP TO SOLDIER ON AT RNC AS SECRET SERVICE FACES GROWING SCRUTINY OVER ITS HISTORIC FAILURE

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally

Former President Trump pumps his fist as Secret Service agents surround him after he was struck by a bullet at a campaign rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Butler County Sheriff’s Department has declined to comment.

Trump had just begun speaking at a rally on Saturday evening when the gunman, later identified as Crooks, fired multiple shots toward the stage. 

Armed men stand over a downed suspect, whose face is blurred

Authorities approach the suspected gunman, later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, from where he fell after the U.S. Secret Service returned fire after an apparent assassination attempt on former President Trump. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

TRUMP BREAKS SILENCE ON ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: ‘I’M NOT SUPPOSED TO BE HERE'

Trump was seen hitting the deck as Secret Service agents rushed the stage to surround the former president. Moments later, a bloodied Trump stood up and pumped his fist before the agents escorted him off the stage.

Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event

Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Trump was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least one rally attendee was killed, and two spectators were critically injured, authorities said. The man killed was identified as 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief from the area. 

Jake Gibson is the Fox News Department of Justice and Federal Law Enforcement Producer.

More from Politics