JESSE WATTERS: Trump is confident

Fox News host Jesse Watters broke down the state of the presidential race with just hours to go before Election Day on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: We are one night away from Election Day and no one knows what's going to happen. Trump's confident. Kamala claims she's confident and the polls say it's a dead heat. Trump and Harris both slugging it out, looking to land one last shot.

Harris spent the day in Pennsylvania. She'll be in Philly tonight with Lady Gaga. Celebrities are the only way she can fill seats. Before that, she was going door to door knocking for votes.

Talk about ending the campaign with a whimper. I almost feel bad for her. Both candidates have spent the most time in Pennsylvania. The Keystone State seems to be the key to victory. The race in Pennsylvania, according to the polls, is tied. It's also tied in Michigan and Wisconsin. Harris can't afford to lose any of these states because Donald Trump's ahead by at least a point or two in North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. It looks close, but the Trump campaign feels good about where they are because of the early vote.

But the Trump campaign says women and urban voters are down from 2020 and rural voters showing up big. The Democrats are counting on a big turnout on Election Day, which historically rarely happens for them. They're relying on enthusiasm tomorrow, but we haven't seen any enthusiasm so far show up in their early vote.