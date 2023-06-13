JESSE WATTERS: If you're trans, anything goes - even at the White House

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to a transgender activist flashing at the White House on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: They basically open Hunter's laptop on the South Lawn, but that wasn't one of Hunter's friends, the flasher is Joe's friend Rose Montoya and the flasher shatters. That's right. The Flasher is trans and if you're trans, you can do whatever you want.

TRANS ACTIVIST ROSE MONTOYA DOUBLES DOWN ON GOING TOPLESS AT THE WHITE HOUSE, SAYS IT WAS 'PERFECTLY LEGAL'

If you shatter, you can do whatever you want. No shoes, no shirt, no problem. Now, if this was going to happen in any White House, I mean, my money would have been on the Trump White House. But no, the trans flasher happened on Biden's watch.

