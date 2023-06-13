Trans activists flaunt bare breasts at White House Pride Month event

Trans activists filmed themselves flaunting their breasts in front of the White House during President Biden's Pride Month celebration this weekend, causing an uproar on social media.

A TikTok influencer who goes by the name Rose Montoya, a biological male who is transgender, originally posted the video from Saturday's event. It shows Montoya and another unnamed transgender activist, a biological female, baring their breasts on the South Lawn with the White House in view behind them.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

President Biden hosted a "Pride Month 2023" event on the White House lawn Saturday, decorating the area with rainbow motifs and the "Progress Pride flag."

The event, hosting performers and speakers representing LGBTQ causes, lauded the Pride community as "the bravest and most inspiring people" and an "example" for the US and the entire world.

"Outside the gates of this house are those who want to drag our country backwards, and so many battles yet to be braved. But today, we're not here to be strong. We're not here to be courageous. Even though for so many of you, just coming to this event is an act of bravery," said First Lady Jill Biden .

Biden also praised the LGBTQ community as "some of the bravest and most inspiring" people he has ever known.

"You know, we all move forward when we move together with your joy, with your pride lighting the way," the president continued. "So today, let us proudly remember who we are – the United States of America."