JESSE WATTERS: This is what the CIA is supposed to do in other countries, not ours

Jesse Watters says the FBI and CIA have a history of funneling lies to the media to fuel the government's narrative on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SEN. RON JOHNSON: ANTONY BLINKEN ‘LIED BOLDFACE TO CONGRESS’ OVER CONTACT WITH HUNTER BIDEN

JESSE WATTERS: America uncovered all of this about 40 years ago, but we've forgotten it. From WMDs to Russia collusion, to COVID, to the laptop, the population's been manipulated through the media. It takes us years to figure it out, but by then we're being bamboozled with another lie. Just look at the last election.

The FBI and the CIA censored the media, the New York Post, and then lied to the media that the laptop was Russia disinformation so they could install a corrupt stooge in the White House — and the stooge played right along…

So how did 50 spooks put their John Hancock on a letter within 48 hours? Well, the former CIA director, Mike Morell, said Antony Blinken had them do it…

So Tony Blinken got the CIA to run a cover-up operation to win Joe Biden the election. Again, let that sink in. The CIA — 51 spooks — put Joe Biden in at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., and they didn't do it honorably. They deceived voters to win an election. That's what the CIA is supposed to do in other countries, not our country.

And the CIA director, Morell, admitted in writing the letter because Blinken told him to. When asked why he did it, Morell said, "Because I wanted Biden to win the election." Now, remember, they didn't do this cover-up letter because it was true. They did the cover-up letter to win, and the payoff was huge. Blinken became secretary of State and the spies who'd been planning lies about Trump since 2016 made him a one-termer, but now all Blinkety Blink can do is deny it.