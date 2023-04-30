Sen. Ron Johnson: Antony Blinken 'lied boldface to Congress' over contact with Hunter Biden

GOP Senator Ron Johnson joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the investigation into the Biden family business dealings and Secretary of State Antony Blinken's alleged contact with Hunter, expressing his belief that Blinken ‘lied boldface’ to Congress - not just about his contact with Hunter Biden, but "so much more."

SEN. RON JOHNSON: … What is interesting, Maria [Bartiromo], and here's a little news for you. Antony Blinken finally did come in and sit down for a voluntary transcribed interview in December of 2020 because he wanted to be Secretary of State. And now, because of more information that's come out, we know that he lied boldface to Congress about never emailing Hunter Biden. My guess is he told a bunch of other lies that hopefully we'll be able to bring him and his wife back in, tell them to preserve their records. You cannot trust Joe Biden. You cannot trust Hunter Biden. You can't trust the Biden family. You can't trust so many of the people that they have surrounded themselves with.

MARIA BARTIROMO: … So just to be clear, you just said you believe Antony Blinken lied to you under oath.

SEN. RON JOHNSON: … Yes, he did. He said he did not email Hunter Biden, and now we have those emails. We also know that his wife, using her private email address when she was a[n] employee of the State Department, was basically a conduit between her husband and Hunter Biden as well. So, again, I think there's so much more to uncover here. There's so much more investigation. He needs to be subpoenaed. I don't have subpoena power. He got to come in just voluntarily. If he wants to proclaim his innocence, I doubt he'll do that, but he must and she must preserve their records, their personal emails. When you get to the bottom of this, we need to show how corrupt these individuals are.