Jesse Watters reports that more of the Biden family's bank records are under subpoena on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The subpoenas are coming. James Comer's House Oversight Committee just demanded Biden family banking records from four — that's right, four — major institutions. We're hearing Comer is asking for records going back 15 years.

According to my math, that's since 2008. And they're reportedly focused on the Biden family's ties to, you got it, China. We've got Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC and Cathay Bank, a U.S. bank founded by Chinese Americans whose headquarters is in Chinatown in Los Angeles. Why is the Biden family banking at a California-based Chinese bank?