Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

JESSE WATTERS: The subpoenas are coming

Watters reports that they go back to bank dealings from 15 years ago

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters exposes Biden family ties to China Video

Jesse Watters exposes Biden family ties to China

Jesse Watters explains how Congress subpoenaed more Biden family bank records and exposes their alleged connections to China on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Jesse Watters reports that more of the Biden family's bank records are under subpoena on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The subpoenas are coming. James Comer's House Oversight Committee just demanded Biden family banking records from four — that's right, four — major institutions. We're hearing Comer is asking for records going back 15 years. 

COMER DEMANDS BIDEN CORRECT HIS ‘DISHONEST’ DENIAL THAT FAMILY GOT $1M FROM HUNTER'S CHINA DEAL

President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, step off Air Force One, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y. 

President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, step off Air Force One, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to my math, that's since 2008. And they're reportedly focused on the Biden family's ties to, you got it, China. We've got Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC and Cathay Bank, a U.S. bank founded by Chinese Americans whose headquarters is in Chinatown in Los Angeles. Why is the Biden family banking at a California-based Chinese bank? 