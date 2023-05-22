Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: The racial stink bomb is the left's weapon of choice

Watters reacts to the NAACP's Florida travel advisory for Black Americans

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Jesse Watters: The left has the 'racial stink bomb'

Jesse Watters: The left has the 'racial stink bomb'

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the NAACP urging Black Americans to avoid visiting Florida on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out the NAACP for issuing a travel warning for Florida on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

NAACP ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR FLORIDA EVEN THOUGH BOARD CHAIRMAN LIVES IN STATE 

JESSE WATTERS: The racial stink bomb is what the left has and that's it. It's their weapon of choice. Well, that plus corruption and censorship. Ron DeSantis is getting the racial stink bomb treatment this week. Primetime expects him to announce a presidential run within the next 48 hours and what do you know? Suddenly, the NAACP issues a travel advisory for Florida for Black Americans. 

 

So, boycott Florida, Black America. DeSantis is going to hurt you. It's not safe for you. Florida's AP African American History course removed queer theory. Now, your life is in danger. 

So, how dangerous is Florida to Black Americans? Well, so dangerous that the chairman of the NAACP, Leon Russell, lives in Florida. We expect him to put his house up for sale tomorrow. Do you think this travel advisory is going to have teeth? 

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

SARASOTA, FL - MAY 15: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks after signing three education bills on the campus of New College of Florida in Sarasota, Fla. on Monday, May 15, 2023. (Photo by Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post via Getty Images) (Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Well, Karen Towns, the NAACP co-chair, she was just down soaking up the sun on the Gulf Coast. AOC was just partying in Miami. Was this her last trip? Tiger Woods, Serena Williams, big time Florida property owners, have they been told about the travel advisory? The Celtics play the Heat tomorrow night in Miami. Is the travel advisory going to affect the playoff picture? I actually agree with the NAACP on this one. The Celtics aren't safe. They're about to get swept. Now is the Florida Gators freshman class going to decommit and play for Clemson? Of course not. Florida's Black population has exploded over the last couple of years. No one is moving out. What about all the Black people who voted for DeSantis? Do they know how dangerous he is?  

This article was written by Fox News staff.