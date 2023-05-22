JESSE WATTERS: The racial stink bomb is the left's weapon of choice
Watters reacts to the NAACP's Florida travel advisory for Black Americans
Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out the NAACP for issuing a travel warning for Florida on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
NAACP ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR FLORIDA EVEN THOUGH BOARD CHAIRMAN LIVES IN STATE
JESSE WATTERS: The racial stink bomb is what the left has and that's it. It's their weapon of choice. Well, that plus corruption and censorship. Ron DeSantis is getting the racial stink bomb treatment this week. Primetime expects him to announce a presidential run within the next 48 hours and what do you know? Suddenly, the NAACP issues a travel advisory for Florida for Black Americans.
So, boycott Florida, Black America. DeSantis is going to hurt you. It's not safe for you. Florida's AP African American History course removed queer theory. Now, your life is in danger.
So, how dangerous is Florida to Black Americans? Well, so dangerous that the chairman of the NAACP, Leon Russell, lives in Florida. We expect him to put his house up for sale tomorrow. Do you think this travel advisory is going to have teeth?
Well, Karen Towns, the NAACP co-chair, she was just down soaking up the sun on the Gulf Coast. AOC was just partying in Miami. Was this her last trip? Tiger Woods, Serena Williams, big time Florida property owners, have they been told about the travel advisory? The Celtics play the Heat tomorrow night in Miami. Is the travel advisory going to affect the playoff picture? I actually agree with the NAACP on this one. The Celtics aren't safe. They're about to get swept. Now is the Florida Gators freshman class going to decommit and play for Clemson? Of course not. Florida's Black population has exploded over the last couple of years. No one is moving out. What about all the Black people who voted for DeSantis? Do they know how dangerous he is?