JESSE WATTERS: The racial stink bomb is the left's weapon of choice

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out the NAACP for issuing a travel warning for Florida on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

NAACP ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR FLORIDA EVEN THOUGH BOARD CHAIRMAN LIVES IN STATE

JESSE WATTERS: The racial stink bomb is what the left has and that's it. It's their weapon of choice. Well, that plus corruption and censorship. Ron DeSantis is getting the racial stink bomb treatment this week. Primetime expects him to announce a presidential run within the next 48 hours and what do you know? Suddenly, the NAACP issues a travel advisory for Florida for Black Americans.

So, boycott Florida, Black America . DeSantis is going to hurt you. It's not safe for you. Florida's AP African American History course removed queer theory. Now, your life is in danger.

So, how dangerous is Florida to Black Americans? Well, so dangerous that the chairman of the NAACP, Leon Russell, lives in Florida. We expect him to put his house up for sale tomorrow. Do you think this travel advisory is going to have teeth?

