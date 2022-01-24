Jesse Watters details what his new show will be about: Exposing scoundrels and celebrating patriots

Jesse Watters laid out the tone and focus of his new program "Jesse Watters Primetime," Monday on his inaugural show, saying he would seek to expose those who are disrespecting the American people and to celebrate those who are forwarding American values and liberties.

"The American people have run out of patience, and we're tired of being disrespected," Watters said.

"Ignorant, greedy leaders sold out our factories and pride to the Chinese Communists for unpatriotic profits. Deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan; wars shamefully mismanaged took a physical and mental toll. We were oversaturated with highly addictive painkillers, while Wall Street blew up the economy and escaped with golden parachutes instead of prison stripes."

Cyber-warriors continue to seek division on the basis of skin color while intentionally ignoring the true class-based divisions being created by those in power, he added.

"The left romanticized rage and resistance for four straight years, but now they want to cancel you for just daring to disagree. And just as we came up for air, a sketchy virus slipped out of the very country we arrogantly misjudged two decades ago when we brought them into the [World Trade Organization]."

Watters went on to describe what political leaders have foisted upon America as a "permanent pandemic power grab" that itself validated the fears and concerns voiced by everyday people since the first days of "two weeks to stop the spread" and other new socioeconomic restriction edicts.

"[T]he American people have been disrespected for far too long. And that stops tonight. We'll be exposing the scoundrels, celebrating the patriots and making sure we're respected," he said. "We're in a republic and we give our representatives power to represent us, not themselves. Every night, we'll remind them they work for us."

A new feature of "Jesse Watters Primetime" will be the opportunity for viewers to engage with Watters and the show, by communicating in a way made famous his mother -- texts.

Viewers are invited to share their thoughts or concerns, with their name and town included.

Prior to his first show, Watters took to the streets of New York to ask people about his new program.

Interviewees said they'd like to hear from any number of newsmakers on the show, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Watters' fellow Philadelphia native Kevin Hart, and Fox broadcast network icon Homer Simpson.

Another viewer suggested Tucker Carlson, who was Watters' first guest.