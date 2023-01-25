JESSE WATTERS: This 'pay for play' scheme is right out in the open

Fox News host Jesse Watters analyzes how President Biden got so rich on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: The thing that worries us about Joe's docs is that we don't know what was in them and we don't know who looked at them. Joe kept them out in the open. They might have been for sale. He had a box in the garage next to the Corvette and he had one on the dining room table where he had a kid's party and Hunter got so banged up, he stayed out until 2:30 in the morning and lost his keys.

CNN REPORTS ON BIDEN FAMILY'S SHADY BUSINESS DEALINGS OVER TWO YEARS AFTER NY POST, GETS PANNED BY CRITICS

Jill had to let him in and that was the same time the Chinese were bribing him with diamonds and he was fooling around with the stripper. I wonder who bought Hunter's finger paintings. Was it the same people who saw the classified documents?

I mean, this pay for play scheme's right out in the open.