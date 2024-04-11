Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

JESSE WATTERS: The OJ Simpson verdict divided us, but the trial brought us together

The OJ Simpson case was the trial of the century, Watters says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jesse Watters: The OJ Simpson case was the trial of the century Video

Jesse Watters: The OJ Simpson case was the trial of the century

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the death of O.J. Simpson as Americans remain divided over the verdict in his infamous trial almost 30 years later on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters reflects on how the O.J. Simpson trial united America in conversation following the athlete’s death on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: Justice wasn't about guilt or innocence — it was about being able to afford lawyers like the "Dream Team." You'd ask people, "O.J.: innocent or guilty?" 

CAITLYN JENNER OFFERS BLUNT, TWO-WORD RESPONSE AFTER OJ SIMPSON'S DEATH 

America's judicial system worked or it didn't work, depending on who you talked to. Juries are filled with people, not machines, and sometimes people send a message without weighing all of the evidence, and that message is final. The verdict may have divided us, and we disagreed, but the trial brought us together.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A hundred-million people watched. Those are Super Bowl numbers. The episode produced rivers of content: tabloid TV, the Kardashians and humor.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.