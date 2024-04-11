JESSE WATTERS: The OJ Simpson verdict divided us, but the trial brought us together

Fox News host Jesse Watters reflects on how the O.J. Simpson trial united America in conversation following the athlete’s death on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Justice wasn't about guilt or innocence — it was about being able to afford lawyers like the "Dream Team." You'd ask people, " O.J.: innocent or guilty ?"

…

America's judicial system worked or it didn't work, depending on who you talked to. Juries are filled with people, not machines, and sometimes people send a message without weighing all of the evidence, and that message is final. The verdict may have divided us, and we disagreed, but the trial brought us together.

A hundred-million people watched. Those are Super Bowl numbers. The episode produced rivers of content: tabloid TV, the Kardashians and humor.