Trump's name 'incorrectly' used in LA Times' OJ Simpson obituary: 'Freud Lives'

Former President Trump’s name made an unexpected appearance in an O.J. Simpson obituary on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Times reported on the death of the 76-year-old former NFL running back earlier in the morning, detailing his prolific sports career as well as his infamous 1994 double murder trial.

However, at one point further down the obituary, the article originally referred to "Trump" being released from prison instead of Simpson.

"Long before the city woke up on a fall morning in 2017, Trump walked out of Lovelock Correctional Center outside Reno, a free man for the first time in nine years," the obituary read. "He didn’t go far, moving into a 5,000-square-foot home in Las Vegas with a Bentley in the driveway."

The line was later corrected with an editor’s note acknowledging the mistake.

"An earlier version of this obituary incorrectly contained a typographical error that used the wrong name when describing Simpson leaving Lovelock Correctional Center. The error has been corrected," the note read.

Fox News Digital reached out to the L.A. Times for a comment.

The mistake quickly went viral with several people calling out The Times' obit mistake as purposeful or subconscious wishful thinking.

"Someone needs to talk to their shrink," Grabien founder Tom Elliott remarked.

Even liberal NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss posted, "Freud lives"

GOP Rapid Research Director Jake Schneider commented, "And I bet they still won’t understand why trust in media is at an all-time low."

"Unbelievable. The LA Times is out of control," conservative communicator Steve Guest said.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha wrote, "I mean... there's no shot this wasn't intentional."

Simpson’s family announced that on Wednesday he had succumbed to his ongoing cancer battle surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

Simpson was infamously found not guilty in his criminal trial for the brutal 1994 slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman.

He was subsequently sued for wrongful death by the Goldman and Brown families in civil court and found to be responsible for the deaths.

He was convicted of armed robbery in 2008 and sentenced to 33 years in prison, with a minimum of nine years before he was eligible for parole. Nine years later, Simpson was released from prison in October 2017.

