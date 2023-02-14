Jesse Watters on Ohio chemical catastrophe: We declared a national emergency over monkeypox, but not this?

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out officials’ response to the train derailment in Ohio on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Biden never shuts up about trains ,and he told us he was going to cure cancer. And now a train goes off the tracks, they light it on fire, it's probably going to give everybody cancer and the president calls a lid. They have the whole Ohio River contaminated. These chemicals are flowing downstream to West Virginia, and we haven't declared a national emergency.

We declared a national emergency over monkeypox, and there's no national emergency here? Biden was too scared of letting a single piece of debris from a balloon fall in Montana, but he's okay with cancerous chemicals in our rivers. I mean, if not Joe, you'd think maybe Al Gore would be mad? No. Chemical catastrophe causing acid rain, dead fish. How is Al not red in the face right now? Even Mayor Pete is in hiding, and he's literally in charge of the railroad system. This thing's so bad, even Ilhan Omar and "Jesse Watters Primetime" agree, the Squadster saying, "We need direct action from Pete."

But there's a major cover-up happening. The rail company, Norfolk Southern, they're doing whatever they want. When Norfolk Southern's train spilled 500 tons of toxic chemicals all over Ohio, they said, "All right, guys, this is how we're going to handle things. You know, this crime scene we have here? We're just going to light it on fire." And the Biden administration and the Ohio government said, "OK, just throw a match on it, and we'll say it's safe."

So, why did they let the careless rail company light the crime scene on fire? Well, Norfolk Southern, they donated to pretty much every politician, especially in Ohio. Think of any race you can, even the primary from state, local races all the way up to the Senate, they just poured money into everything, Republicans, Democrats, it doesn't matter.