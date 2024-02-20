Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Nikki Haley's refusal to drop out of the race hurts the GOP

Watters says the Republican Party could be focusing entirely on defeating President Biden if Haley dropped out

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the former President Trump's town hall with 'The Ingraham Angle' and Haley's vow to stay in the 2024 race on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s refusal to drop out of the race as she trails former President Trump by double digits in her home state South Carolina before its GOP primary Saturday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: The former president, Donald Trump, just wrapping up a town hall in South Carolina with our very lovely Laura Ingraham. Nikki Haley, who hasn't made any news all week, made news today after calling the media in to make a big campaign announcement.  

NIKKI HALEY: Some of you, perhaps a few of you in the media, came here today to see if I'm dropping out of the race. Well, I'm not. Far from it and I'm here to tell you why. I'm running for president because we have a country to save. I feel no need to kiss the ring. I have no fear of Trump's retribution. 

Haley staying in hurts the party because every dollar counts and Trump is already spending money on lawyers to fight off the Democrats court attacks. 

