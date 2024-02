Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Two Los Angeles entrepreneurs called out President Biden’s decision to prioritize campaigning for re-election over addressing the issues plaguing the Golden State.

Business owners Paul Scrivano and Daniel Lobell, joined "Fox & Friends First," Tuesday, to express frustration over the president’s lack of action on rising crime and unprecedented levels of homelessness.

"What they should do is tour him through Los Angeles; see the scum, see the graffiti, see the swill on the streets, see the homeless people, not go into some rich guy’s dining room for an hour and a half and take $25,000 photos," Scrivano told co-host Todd Piro. "It’s a joke."

BIDEN'S TOP SUPER PAC RECEIVES MILLIONS IN NEW DARK MONEY FUNDS, FILINGS SHOW

Scrivano, a bar-restaurant owner, says the president’s visit later Tuesday will be met with a lack of enthusiasm from California residents.

"No one cares that Biden’s coming into town except the few people that can cough up the money," he said.

The Angelenos say the president is out of touch with issues that are important to voters.

"If I could talk to him, I’d say, ‘Come shopping with me to pick up food for me and my kids. Take a look at what it costs for a week of groceries,’" said Lobell, a father and business owner.

"It’s very hard to live here."

Biden is expected to attend fundraisers in Los Angeles on Tuesday before heading to San Francisco on Thursday.

The president will reportedly appear at an event hosted at media mogul Haim Saban’s home on Tuesday.

The Bay Area trip includes another fundraiser in Los Altos Hills.

"Fox & Friends First" reported that donors plan to spend up to $250,000 for Biden's campaign.