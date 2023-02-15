JESSE WATTERS: Maybe Norfolk Southern didn't have the spine to face its victims

Fox News host Jesse Watters voices his concerns over the toxic chemical spill following an Ohio train derailment on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: East Palestine, Ohio , has become little Chernobyl. Residents there have been living in the midst of a toxic mushroom cloud, having to inhale 500 tons of cancerous toxic fumes with acid rain coming down all over them from all the vinyl chloride in the air.

It's like these people just got nuked with toxins and right now, as we speak, Palestine residents are showing up to a town hall where they were supposed to get the chance to confront the people responsible, the company that let a train full of chemicals fly off the rails and then lit it on fire, but the CEO of Norfolk Southern — Alan Shaw — just decided to back out of the meeting. Alan Shaw and his rail company won't even show their faces. "Primetime" has a producer out there, so we'll be giving you updates throughout the hour, but can you imagine how angry these people are?

The company responsible for potentially cancer clustering the town is hiding from them after they were riding the rails with bad parts. Surveillance cameras caught the train sparking up just 20 minutes before derailing, but now Alan Shaw and his rail company seem pretty comfortable turning their backs on Ohio. Is it because they line the pocket of every politician in Ohio? Probably. Maybe Norfolk Southern didn't have the spine to face their victims.