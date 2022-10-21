JESSE WATTERS: John Fetterman has never been the star of the show

Fox News host Jesse Watters wonders how big a role Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's wife Gisele is playing politically in his campaign Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: I'm picking up vibes that [Gisele Fetterman is] the real candidate here. "If you could switch jobs with your husband?" I'm also getting the sense that this is all a part of Gisele's plan. Not sure if she hatched it during the yoga retreat in Brazil or in John's parents’ basement, but there's something quite calculating about Gisele, which would make her the perfect senator, and the media is reading from the same script. They're admitting Pennsylvanians aren't just voting for John Fetterman. It's actually a package deal by voting for Gisele too.

They're already selling her like she's the one on the ballot. The Washington Post is saying she's forging on through her husband's heated Senate race and even Rolling Stone is calling her an "unlikely political star." They say Fetterman only offers high-fives and fist-bumps to his supporters and repeats a gruff thank you, but it's Gisele staying just a pace ahead of her husband, who takes the questions, accepts the compliments and carries on the conversations.

