JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden's legacy, his presidency and his family's freedom and fortune are now on the line

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy officially opened an impeachment inquiry into President Biden .

…

PEOPLE BORN THE SAME DAY AS BIDEN DEFEND PRESIDENT AMID AGE CONCERNS: '80 IS THE NEW 60'

Joe Biden's legacy, his presidency and his family's freedom and fortune are now on the line. An impeachment inquiry will ultimately unlock President Joe Biden's bank accounts , his offshore bank accounts and his family’s spider web of shells. The impeachment inquiry also focuses on the cover-up, the Biden administration's obstruction of justice. This will lead here: One, Biden resigns before the end of the year. Two, Biden and the Democrats, tangled with the House, continue with the cover-up and expose the president even more, forcing the House to move to an official impeachment with months of televised hearings and a full House floor vote which could send articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial. Three, the impeachment inquiry stays an inquiry and drags out, making the Republicans look weak and foolish.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The president did nothing wrong" is their defense. Denial is not a defense. The Democrats will have to mount a defense to specific allegations, allegations based upon witness testimony, bank records, emails, voice mails, text photographs and whistleblowers.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media .



