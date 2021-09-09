Fox News host Jesse Watters criticized slammed President Biden Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," saying the president is "threatening the unvaccinated more than he's threatening the Taliban."

JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden is threatening the unvaccinated more than he's threatening the Taliban. It's the same exact story that we saw with the CDC’s eviction moratorium. First, Joe Biden said he wouldn't do it. Then, he did it anyway. So, there's no legal justification at all.

…

If the vaccines work, why do the vaccinated need "protection" from the unvaccinated? Joe Biden didn't say. He also didn't explain why vaccinated travelers still need to wear masks on airplanes. Instead, tonight, Joe Biden announced steeper fines for travelers who don't obey

…

The irony is that today, while Joe Biden was announcing these mandates, Kamala Harris spoke out against "government interference" in what she called personal "well-being decisions."

Now Republicans are responding. GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has just announced that the Republican National Committee will sue the Biden administration over this order:

"When his decree goes into effect, the RNC will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties."

