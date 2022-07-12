Jesse Watters on Jill Biden: Latinos just told the first lady 'we are not tacos'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to first lady Jill Biden comparing Latinos to tacos on Tuesday’s " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: The Democrats are getting desperate because Trump increased his share of the Hispanic vote and Biden's approval ratings with Hispanics — now in the 20s. With numbers like that, the Democrat Rainbow Coalition collapses and they'll never win another national election again.

So, the brain trust of the Democratic Party had a meeting. It was very urgent. Things were dire: "Guys, what do Hispanics like? They like tacos, right? Who doesn't like tacos? Those things are great. Let's talk about how Hispanics are like tacos: delicious and satisfying." Yesterday, some idiot who was in that meeting wrote a speech for the first lady and Dr. Jill was speaking in front of the biggest Latino civil rights and advocacy group in the country and this is what they made her read off the teleprompter.

Aside from butchering the word bodega, the first lady said Hispanics are just like tacos. You can go to an Italian conference and say you like Italian food, but you can't call the Italians a bunch of meatballs.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists slammed Dr. Jill Biden, writing this: "Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region. We are not tacos." Hispanics just told the first lady "we are not tacos." I can't even believe this is happening. Hasn't Joe had enough family drama, you know, with Hunter's laptop and Ashley's diary? Now his wife's making him look bad. No bueno.

