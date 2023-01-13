JESSE WATTERS: Hunter Biden has his fingerprints all over this

Fox News host Jesse Watters searches for an explanation in how Hunter Biden might be involved in the classified documents scandal on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Joe's documents were spread-eagle, ready for the taking, but Joe being careless with the docs isn't even the biggest scandal. Hunter has his fingerprints all over this. He was telling people he owned the house where Joe stored away his secrets — claimed he was also paying $50,000 a month in rent. Why was a 50-year-old man living at his parents' house where he was stuffing his classified documents?

HUNTER BIDEN, CHINA, CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS: MYSTERY SWIRLS AROUND PENN BIDEN CENTER

Wait a second. If Hunter could afford $50,000 a month in rent, why was he staying with the Big Guy? The Big Guy was charging his son $50,000 a month in rent. Wait a second. Is this how Hunter was funneling foreign money into his dad's pockets through rent payments? Did we just find the smoking gun that's going to take down the Biden crime family? I don't know.

…

The bigger scandal is Ms. Chung was setting up appointments with Joe and Amy Gutmann. Who's Amy Gutmann? Well, she's the president of UPenn. You know, the school China funneled money to Joe through? You know, the Penn Biden Center, the Chinese-funded think tank, where the first batch of Biden documents were found stuffed in a closet? And Ms. Chung was inviting Hunter to join Joe Biden and the UPenn president to a meeting.