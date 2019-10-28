Jesse Watters reveals the secret to his 'perfect' hair

Host of "Watters World" Jesse Watters revealed the latest trick he picked up while on set: how to properly style his hair.

"I haven't really told a lot of people," Watters said, but "I just started blowdrying my hair last year. That's my trick."

In a recent "Ride to Work" episode, Watters caught up with host Abby Hornacek on his commute to work, discussing his upbringing in Philadelphia, his passion for the violin and everything in between -- including the new hairstyling "trick" he picked up while on the set.

The key to his signature look, he explained: blowdrying his hair to achieve his desired "volume."

"I didn't need a lesson on hair blow-drying," he said. "I picked it up all by myself... I just use my hands with the blow dryer for about 30 seconds...and voila," he said.

Hornacek joked that she was surprised his hair routine didn't include hair gel, to which the host replied:

"How does everybody know that I wear a lot of hair gel?"

He asked, "Is it because it sticks up? I don't have a lot in right now."

Watters also revealed his secret to keeping his skin "youthful" and fresh.

"Lots of creams and moisturizers... and maybe a mask sometimes," he said.

At a later point during the ride, Hornacek called Watters' mom to ask about her experience raising one of America's favorite TV hosts -- a period which Mrs. Watters called "among the most challenging in their lives." Mrs. Watters' texts to her son, usually disapproving of his political commentary, have been a hit in recent years on "The Five."

"He has always been difficult," she joked to Hornacek.

The two made a quick pit stop as they neared their destination, where the hosts had the chance to "clone" themselves at a 3D printing shop.

"I don't think the world can handle another Jesse in it," said Hornacek.

