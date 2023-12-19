Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Trump from 2024 ballot

The Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified former President Trump from appearing on the state's ballots in 2024.

The disqualification, which was made under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, is related to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Tuesday ruling is stayed until January 4 because of likely appeals. Three justices on the Colorado Supreme Court dissented.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a statement that she would "continue to follow court guidance on this important issue."

"The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump is barred from the Colorado ballot for inciting the January 6 insurrection and attempting to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election. This decision may be appealed," Griswold wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.