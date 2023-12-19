Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Trump from 2024 ballot

The Colorado Supreme Court ruling is stayed until Jan. 4

By Bill Mears , Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
Trump faces criticism for saying immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country’ Video

Trump faces criticism for saying immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country’

Fox News correspondent Mark Meredith reports on former President Donald Trump dominating the polls at 69% for the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

The Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified former President Trump from appearing on the state's ballots in 2024.

The disqualification, which was made under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, is related to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Tuesday ruling is stayed until January 4 because of likely appeals. Three justices on the Colorado Supreme Court dissented.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a statement that she would "continue to follow court guidance on this important issue."

Trump campaigns on stage in New Hampshire

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, N.H.  (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)

"The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump is barred from the Colorado ballot for inciting the January 6 insurrection and attempting to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election. This decision may be appealed," Griswold wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

