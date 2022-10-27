JESSE WATTERS: Democrats only care about crime if it happens to them

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs on her claim that her Republican opponent Kari Lake was behind the burglary of Hobbs' campaign headquarters on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Democrats are lucky they're only getting the middle finger when they knock on voters' doors. But like usual, Democrats only care about crime if it happens to them personally. Democrat Katie Hobbs from Arizona says this guy broke into her campaign headquarters, and she's suggesting that her opponent, Kari Lake's, behind it. Well, she has no proof of that, but it definitely makes a good headline before the election, right? Especially when you're afraid to debate, and you're dropping like a rock in the polls. And isn't it interesting that Hobbs is the one who released the photos of the suspect, not the police? She doesn't even know if the guy took anything she says. Not exactly Watergate, but the media is eating it up.

SCHUMER, ON HOT MIC, ADMITS TO BIDEN THAT FETTERMAN HURT HIS CHANCES IN OZ DEBATE

How much have you heard about the Republican canvasser who had his jaw broken for supporting Marco Rubio? You heard about him? Probably not unless you watch Fox. The guys who beat him up just got arrested, by the way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrat strategists are urging candidates to talk more about crime, but the only thing they can muster up is January 6th. Democrats can't shake the stench of defund the police. Mandela Barnes, the Democrat running against Ron Johnson in Wisconsin, is a big-time defund the police guy. He's also the same guy who says loving God, country and guns is as dangerous as ISIS. Oh, yeah, and in his free time, Barnes likes to call Wisconsin voters racist.