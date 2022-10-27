Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections
Published

Suspect arrested in burglary of AZ gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign office: police

Phoenix police have yet to identify the alleged burglar, but Hobbs says items were stolen

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
A suspect has been arrested in the alleged burglary of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign office.

Hobb's office first announced the burglary on Wednesday, with the Phoenix Police Department opening an investigation of the incident. Police say they reviewed surveillance footage of the Monday night burglary and have made an arrest, though they have not identified the suspect.

Police have also not clarified as to whether the incident was politically motivated.

"An arrest has been made regarding a commercial burglary that occurred near Virginia Avenue and Central Avenue on October 25, 2022," the Phoenix Police Department said Thursday in a statement. "More information will be released later today."

KATIE HOBBS STUMBLES WHEN PRESSED ON REFUSING TO DEBATE KARI LAKE: 'THE DEBATE ABOUT DEBATES IS OVER'


 

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs addresses the members of Arizona's Electoral College prior to them casting their votes in Phoenix on Dec. 14, 2020.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs addresses the members of Arizona's Electoral College prior to them casting their votes in Phoenix on Dec. 14, 2020. (Ross D. Franklin/Pool via REUTERS)

Hobbs' campaign highlighted the burglary earlier this week, though they did not detail any items that had been stolen. 

"A break-in occurred at our campaign headquarters. We continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate, and we are thankful to the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department for their work to keep us safe," Hobbs' camping manager, Nicole DeMont, said Wednesday. "Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign. Throughout this race, we have been clear that the safety of our staff and of the Secretary is our number one priority."

KARI LAKE TURNS THE CAMERA ON THE MEDIA WHILE CAMPAIGNING FOR ARIZONA GOVERNOR 

DeMont went on to suggest the incident may have come as a result of "dangerous misinformation" spread by Hobbs' opponent, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

"Let’s be clear: For nearly two years, Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit. The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation," DeMont said. "It won’t work. Katie is running for governor to ensure the safety and security of every Arizona family. She will win this race."

Republican Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake's skepticism of the 2020 presidential election's outcome has led to advocacy for more rigorous election security measures.

Republican Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake's skepticism of the 2020 presidential election's outcome has led to advocacy for more rigorous election security measures. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

The Arizona Democratic Party was far more blunt with its accusation.

"Make no mistake -- this is a direct result of Kari Lake and fringe Republicans spreading lies and hate and inciting violence -- and it is despicable," the party wrote on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

