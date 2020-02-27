Jesse Watters: Dem voters 'not behind raising taxes on middle-class Americans to pay for' Sanders platform

"The Five" discussed the growing worry within the Democratic Party that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., could win the Democratic presidential nomination and hurt other Democrats running for office.

"In an hour on [Tuesday] night, Bernie called our strongest Mideast ally a racist. He said that Castro was a great guy, even though he had Russian missiles pointed at our country and says he wants to give taxpayer money to black Americans so they can grow and sell weed," co-host Jesse Watters told co-host Juan Williams Thursday. "That was just in one hour, Juan. That's why people are nervous on the Democratic side."

MATT BROOKS: BERNIE VICTORY WOULD MOVE US FROM 'MOST PRO-ISRAEL PRESIDENT' TO 'FIRST ENEMY OF ISRAEL'

Sanders has doubled down on his praise of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro's literacy program despite criticism from many, including Democratic lawmakers. During Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina, Sanders also called Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "reactionary racist" and pledged to legalize marijuana in all 50 states and turn the industry over to minorities.

"We're going to provide help to the African-American, Latino, Native American community to start businesses to sell legal marijuana rather than let a few corporations control the legalized marijuana market," Sanders declared.

Watters highlighted the difference between many Democrat voters and Sanders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The rest of the Democratic voters, they have major differences with the core issues that Bernie supports," Watters said. "They're not behind the Green New Deal. They're not behind Medicare-for-all. They're not behind free college. And they're not behind raising taxes on middle-class Americans to pay for it."

Co-host Greg Gutfeld joked that the Democrats' relationship to Sanders was like a bachelor party gone wrong.

"The Democratic Party right now is the guy who wakes up the morning after his bachelor party in Vegas realizing he just married the bearded lady from the circus," Gutfeld said. "You know, he's had their hand and handcuffed in the hotel room to Bernie Sanders."