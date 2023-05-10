JESSE WATTERS: Corrupt countries have dirt on the Bidens

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to allegations the Biden family profited off of foreign nationals on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Fox News Alert: Explosive new evidence that the Biden family was taking bribes from corrupt foreign nationals while Joe Biden was president.

…

EXCLUSIVE: WHITE HOUSE SLAMS COMER, ACCUSES GOP OF CONDUCTING ‘EVIDENCE-FREE’ PROBE INTO BIDEN FAMILY

Corrupt foreigners were funneling millions into the Biden family while Joe Biden was lecturing them about foreign corruption. What a racket. Fly to a corrupt country, tell them to clean up their act and then everybody who's corrupt sends the Bidens money for protection. That's how it works.

All these corrupt countries have dirt on the Bidens. The whole world now has the United States by the Bidens. So, when Joe says he takes orders as president, it makes sense, but setting up 20 shady shell companies to launder foreign cash to and then spreading it out to your entire fam in order to hide it from the IRS? That's called money laundering. It's called tax evasion. It's called corruption and this oversight committee is full of bankers and bankers kind of know fraud when they see it.