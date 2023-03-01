JESSE WATTERS: Chicago has been living in a nightmare for years with Lori Lightfoot

Jesse Watters remembers Mayor Lori Lightfoot's policies for Chicago and how the people of the Windy City finally voted her out on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The best part about the United States of America is we can get rid of our own leaders if enough of us vote. Now, it can be frustrating when you live next to idiots because idiots put idiots in charge, but even sometimes idiots realize they picked an idiot. That's what happened last night in Chicago. Chicago has been living in a nightmare for years, and this morning, the city woke up to good news. The Windy City is getting a new mayor…

LORI LIGHTFOOT ‘IN FOR QUITE A SURPRISE’ IN CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION: KELLYANNE CONWAY

She only got 17% of the vote after spending the last four years turning Chicago into a third world city. Murder's up 60%, and you can't blame that on COVID. Gang-bangers were waging war. Broad daylight. Kids got mowed down in drive-bys on their way to school. Chicago streets were soaked in blood, but Lori was in denial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What happened is simple. It doesn't matter if you're a Democrat or Republican. People just want to feel safe, and we're seeing it all over the country. In the midterms, Republicans won the House with the common sense message: less crime, more police. They flipped those deep blue seats in New York, even Oregon, proving voters see crime is the problem no matter what the media says.

So the crime-deniers say crime's not happening, and if you say it is, you're a conspiracy theorist. Nobody bought that except Lori Lightfoot, and now she's out of a job. And the pro-police Chicago Democrat, Paul Vallas, is in the lead. He's going to win. He says he's going to make Chicago the safest big city in America. That promise gets you elected every time.