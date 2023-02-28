Lori Lightfoot 'in for quite a surprise' in Chicago mayor election: Kellyanne Conway

As Chicago residents head to the polls, skepticism over Lori Lightfoot's chance of re-election is growing with some predicting a runoff without the incumbent Democrat mayor. On "America Reports" Tuesday, Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway argued two "pillars" challenging Lightfoot's chances are crime and education.

CHICAGO MAYORAL ELECTION: POLLS OPEN AS LIGHTFOOT FACES 8 CHALLENGERS, WITH CRIME TOP OF MIND

KELLYANNE CONWAY: There's been some skepticism even coming from her {Lightfoot's} own camp that she may not make it. And the reason is very clear. Crime is up 52% on her watch. Record number of homicides. So you've got one pillar, crime. The other pillar is education. Of course, 55 schools said that they had no proficiency in math and English. Think about that. That's happened on her watch. You can only blame everybody else for so long until voters lay it at your feet as a chief executive. One of her major opponents, competitors here is somebody who came in ninth or so last time. But he's really surging in the polls now. His name is Paul Vallas. And the reason is he's very focused on the fact that criminals are running Chicago with impunity. He said crime is in every corner of our great city. We've all seen it on tape.

But he's also making the point about the blighted storefronts, about the lack of safety that people in the suburbs feel. So when you see these two pillars of crime and education, Lori Lightfoot's in big, big trouble. One last point: Crime and education were very much on voters' minds in the midterm elections a few months ago, but it's very difficult to nationalize those types of issues. I think Lee Zeldin in New York did a fabulous job, came up short for governor, but helped win those congressional seats, mainly on the crime issue. But I think when you look at a city like Chicago, where that is front and center and people are focused on that and not federal issues, I think Lori Lightfoot is in for quite a surprise.