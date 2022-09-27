Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Jesse Watters breaks down brutal NYC subway station attack

Jesse Watters slams AOC, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul, NOW for lack of urgency

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters on rising crime: 'You look at this on the television every day' Video

Jesse Watters on rising crime: 'You look at this on the television every day'

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out New York authorities for failing to address a homeless man's subway beatdown on 'The Five.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters questioned the lack of a response to a homeless man beating a woman in a New York City subway station on "The Five."

JESSE WATTERS: When you see someone pummel a woman like a caveman, shatter her eye socket at JFK [airport subway station], where's AOC? Where's Kathy Hochul, the woman running for governor here? Where is NOW, the National Organization of Women? Where's the #MeToo movement? I mean, a woman got groped, and you'd see a press conference. 

MEMPHIS' DISTRICT ATTORNEY WILL PUSH BAIL REFORM DESPITE CRITICS BLAMING IT FOR CRIME INCREASES

This woman is getting her face busted up at JFK. You know, JFK. You can't fly into JFK without being vaxxed, but you can smash a woman's face in on the way out. … [Al] Sharpton hasn't said anything about it. They talk about right-wing violence, but you look at this on the television every day.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP:

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

Jesse Watters on homeless man's attack on NYC woman: Where's AOC? Where Hochul? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.